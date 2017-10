Daily Horoscope 10/26/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Don’t stifle your creativity. Use your imagination to come up with the best solution for every situation you encounter this year. Be true to yourself and trust in your ability to do what’s right and what’s best for you. Communication will be your vehicle to success. Make your home your haven. A creative space that you can tinker in will lead to a pursuit that you find inspiring and others will be intrigued by.

