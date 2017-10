Daily Horoscope 10/27/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Confusion will set in if you take on too much or let others meddle in your affairs. Problems with a relative will put you in an unexpected position. Organization will be necessary if you want to get the most out of what’s being offered. Listen to your intuition. You’ll learn a lot if you listen to complaints as well as suggestions. Use the information you are given to help resolve an emotional situation that crops up unexpectedly.

