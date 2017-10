Daily Horoscope 10/29/2017

You can’t please everyone. Weigh the pros and cons, but in the end, you will be best off following your heart and dreams. Bring about the changes that will make you happy and give you the courage to live life your way. Personal growth is encouraged. Listen to any complaints being made, and look for a way to appease anyone who may cause you grief or hinder your personal plans. A creative alternative should be offered.

