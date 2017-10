Daily Horoscope 10/31/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Take part in social events and activities that stimulate you and motivate you to explore new possibilities. This is a year of expansion, so designate time and effort into things and relationships that you enjoy and want to make bigger parts of your life. Share your dreams.

Approach whatever job you take on with imagination. Learn as you go and don’t worry so much about sticking to a format. Uniqueness will give you a competitive edge.

Comments

comments