Daily Horoscope 11/01/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Emotional pressure will hold you back if you can’t overlook what everyone else is doing or saying and stick to your own agenda. Set priorities and stick to your game plan to accomplish what you set out to do. Invest in yourself, not in someone else. Don’t take on more than you can handle. It’s important to stick to the path that will bring you the highest rewards. It’s OK to be selfish once in a while.

Comments

comments