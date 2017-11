Daily Horoscope 11/02/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Getting along with people who could influence your future is necessary. You have plenty to gain if you are consistent and resilient. Aim for long-term results, and don’t worry so much about the day-to-day issues that crop up. Time is on your side. Push hard to bring about the changes that will help you get ahead at work or where your personal finances are concerned. Persistence will pay off in the end.

