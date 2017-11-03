Daily Horoscope 11/03/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Keep an open mind and a compassionate attitude when dealing with others. The way you handle personal and professional situations will make the difference between staying in one position and gaining ground. Don’t be afraid to do things differently, but be sure to get approval before you begin. Keep a sound mind and a positive attitude. If you overreact, you will face opposition that will make it difficult for you to accomplish what you set out to do.

Comments

comments