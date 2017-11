Daily Horoscope 11/07/2017

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Explore new possibilities. The opportunity to raise your standard of living looks promising. A change of scenery will boost your creativity and encourage you to start new projects. Romance should be part of your itinerary this year, along with settling any debts. Negotiate for what you want. Use your intuitive insight to drive home your desires without being unrealistic. You can come out on top.

