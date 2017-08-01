Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Daily Horoscope – 8/02/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Participate in life. Plan trips, take courses and sign up for retreats. Get in touch with your inner self. Discover your attributes and develop skills that will encourage you to live up to your expectations. Revisit certain experiences and get rid of emotional baggage before you move forward. Look for an opportunity to expand your interests, knowledge and ability to get ahead. Make improvements to your living space and take care of responsibilities pertaining to children or elders.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Horoscope, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017