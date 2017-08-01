Daily Horoscope – 8/02/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Participate in life. Plan trips, take courses and sign up for retreats. Get in touch with your inner self. Discover your attributes and develop skills that will encourage you to live up to your expectations. Revisit certain experiences and get rid of emotional baggage before you move forward. Look for an opportunity to expand your interests, knowledge and ability to get ahead. Make improvements to your living space and take care of responsibilities pertaining to children or elders.

Comments

comments