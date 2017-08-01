Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Daily Horoscope – 8/03/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Bring about positive change. Hard work and dedication will help you reach your goals. Taking care of responsibilities involving children and parents or engaging in educational pursuits will turn out better than anticipated and will encourage personal growth. Be cautious when dealing with partnerships or joint ventures. Participate in activities and connect with people who are as ambitious and energetic as you. Show your enthusiasm by offering hands-on help. A change of scenery will inspire you.

