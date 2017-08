Daily Horoscope – 8/15/17

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Aim high and do your best to reach your goal. Time is money, and you’ll need to delegate who does what with care. Opportunity will bring unexpected changes to the way you live and move forward. Imagination and innovation are key. Stay on top of your responsibilities. Don’t be afraid to do things differently. Having an innovative approach to an old method will capture interest from someone in a key position.

