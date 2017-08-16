Daily Horoscope 8/16/17

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Hard work and discipline will bring about favorable change. Look for opportunities to learn and gain experience if you want to develop marketable skills. Invest more time and money in personal gains and physical improvements. Make financial solvency and good health priorities. Nurture important relationships. Don’t exaggerate or brag. Someone will double-check your story and make you look bad. Stay focused and do what you say. Being prompt and precise will help you excel.

