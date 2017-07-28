“Dunkirk” Nolan’s war epic is nearly flawless

3 1/2 Tubs

Controlled chaos may be the best way to describe Christopher Nolan’s newest film, “Dunkirk,” a tragic and moving WWII epic about 400,000 Brits and their will to survive. The story, about the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk,

France, is told in predictable Nolan fashion, a non-linear structure with each of the several moving parts coming together

in the latter moments of the film. The result is unlike any war film you’ve ever seen, a skilled work of art that depicts terrifically the real-life battle on which the movie is based. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments