Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

“Dunkirk” Nolan’s war epic is nearly flawless

3 1/2 Tubs

Controlled chaos may be the best way to describe Christopher Nolan’s newest film, “Dunkirk,” a tragic and moving WWII epic about 400,000 Brits and their will to survive.  The story, about the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk,
France, is told in predictable Nolan fashion, a non-linear structure with each of the several moving parts coming together
in the latter moments of the film.  The result is unlike any war film you’ve ever seen, a skilled work of art that depicts terrifically the real-life battle on which the movie is based. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 28 2017. Filed under Entertainment, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017