Ferris woman grandmother to famous TV star

From the time he was three years old, Jesse Plemons was no stranger to the spotlight. Virginia January, antique collector and proud grandmother of Plemons spoke of her grandson and how he struck stardom. “What can I say, he’s the perfect grandson,”
January said. Plemons kick started his acting career at only three years old when he played the role of a cowboy in a commercial. "Jesse has always loved being a cowboy," January said, "His mom heard an ad on the radio for a commercial looking to hire little cowboys, and Jesse jumped right in."

