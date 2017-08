Flowers You Can Eat

We’ve all heard that roses, violets and daisies are edible but what about other flowers? Believe it or not, there are quite a few plants whose petals and blossoms can add color, texture and – yes – great taste to your favorite salads, desserts, teas, or smoothies. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments