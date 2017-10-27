Global warming changes for your garden

I'm not a political person, but I tend to think there's something to the global warming argument. Maybe it's not at a point where we need to be alarmed but we should certainly take precautions. I mean warmer temps now are just a fact and there are some simple ways we can accommodate that in our gardening. Spring comes earlier, plants (like my own wisteria) are blooming at strange times, and the rains we've had lately seem greater.

