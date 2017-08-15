Golden Pantry

When Ennis High Schooler Gracie Fisher was contemplating an idea for her Girl Scouts Gold Award project several came to mind. Never did she think the one she chose would be so rewarding. As part of her project, Fisher, a junior, decided to start a food pantry at Baylor Baptist Church. Since January the pantry has been helping residents of the community, with a little help from her mother Robin. “I like handing out the goods to others,” said Gracie, of Troop 1811. “It makes me feel good that I am making an impact in the community by helping others.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments