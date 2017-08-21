Grim picture of riot lacks some depth



Movie Review by Justin Tubbs – 3 out of 4 Tubbs

"Detroit" is, if nothing else, a grim image of the racism that tormented black people only a few decades ago. Between the harsh images of riots and violence, however, it struggles to find its voice or its direction other than showing the horrors of racism. Director Kathryn Bigelow does a skilled job of portraying the gruesomeness of police violence against black men, and she excels in guiding the narrative toward an infamous police raid at the Algiers Motel in Detroit in 1967, which ended in the deaths of three black men and brutality against several others.

