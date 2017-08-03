Horns of plenty

Happy cows may contribute to a popular ice cream from Brenham, Texas., but according to local ranchers Doug and Susie Winters, happy cows also make very good beef. Their Trail of Faith Ranch is home to 45 head of Texas Longhorns. Thriving on a balanced diet of alfalfa, quality grass and 16 minerals, the cattle produce USDA approved beef that is available at the Ennis Farmers Market. “They offer a healthy, quality clean beef,” said Susie of their cows. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments