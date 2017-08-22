Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Horoscope 08/22/2017

Do your research and carefully weigh your options before you make a life-altering change this year. Exhibit discipline and mindfulness when dealing with situations that will influence those around you. Honesty and integrity will be required to avoid backlash. Do your best and have no regrets. Embrace a challenge that requires energy, skill and endurance. You’ll master whatever you try hard to achieve. Changes at home will turn out to your liking. Listen to someone offering wisdom born of experience.

