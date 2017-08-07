Daily Horoscope 08/07/2017



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Prepare to make some interesting alterations to your life. Check out your options and do your research. Use your connections and reunite with people you have collaborated with in the past. Express your thoughts and goals, and initiate the changes you want to see happen. Strive for perfection. Partnerships will encourage personal growth and bring about opportunities that will help you excel. A steady pace will ensure that you reach your destination and derive the most benefit from your efforts.

