Daily Horoscope 08/08/2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you express your thoughts and intentions openly, you will receive the assistance and support you need to forge ahead with hope and confidence. Being adventurous will lead to interesting encounters and inspirations. Travel and communication are highlighted. A partnership looks promising. Look at a proposal carefully and negotiate the changes you want to see put in place. A challenge will inspire you to do more for others.

