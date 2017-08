Daily Horoscope 08/17/2017



Aim to please, but know when to say no. Your generosity will be taken advantage of if you are gullible or fail to restrict how much personal information you share. Express what you are willing to offer and what you want in return. Balance, integrity and fair play are encouraged. Business trips or meetings will be enlightening. Share your ideas by offering a passionate presentation to gain momentum and support. Willingness to compromise will help you advance.

