Daily Horoscope 8/10/2017

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Emotional matters concerning a settlement, investment or health issue will lead to decisions that require discipline, patience and hard work. Organization coupled with an innovative approach will determine how well you do. Strive for perfection and pay close attention to detail. Get involved in projects or causes you find stimulating. If you let your imagination lead the way, you will come up with ideas that will put you in a leadership position.

