How to survive without AC

Residents in North Texas are quite familiar with the effects of summer weather. Even cattle and pets know to take refuge in the
shade. Those without access to home air conditioning are not without  hope.  Ennis Chamber of Commerce president, Jeannette Patak, says two age-old locations are the best places to spend an afternoon or early evening.  “Picnics in the park and swimming at a local pool, like the one at Sokol Hall, are the best bets in my book,” she said, “though you do have to be a member at Sokol to get in.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

