Jujube trees have place in Ennisite’s heart

An exotic tree yields more than fruit for an Ennis resident. It reminds her of times past. “Jujube trees have a lot of memories for me,” said lifelong Ennisite Ann Haskovec Juricek. “When we were very young, my bother Ivan and I used to walk across a field to visit our grandparents. Their house was off FM 660 at Hwy 34. There was a Jujube tree on our path. When the fruit was ripe, we stopped and ate the fruit. This was such a special time of year for us till we moved to Creechville in 1941.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

