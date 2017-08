July Coloring Contest Winners

Scott Shaw of Ferguson’s Electric, sponsor of the July Color Contest, presents donated prizes to the winners. From left to right:

Scott Shaw, overall winner: Abigail Hernandez, 6; winner of the 9-12 age group: Kaileigh Brown, 9; winner of the 5-8 age group:

Hazel Petty, 7. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments