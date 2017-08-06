King film adaptation a fast-paced mess

Movie Review by Justin Tubbs – 2 out of 4 Tubs

People either like Stephen King, or they don’t. I like to think I’m on the side that enjoys his work, but when a film adaptation of his writing comes out like “The Dark Tower,” it’s hard to remember why I ever thought this would be good. Not having read “The Dark Tower” series, I can’t judge the adaptation against the original work, but I can say I read a lot about the series.

Never once was I bored with the concept. The series is described as meta, and Stephen King is even a character in the book. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments