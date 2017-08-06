Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

King film adaptation a fast-paced mess

Movie Review by Justin Tubbs – 2 out of 4 Tubs
People either like Stephen King, or they don’t. I like to think I’m on the side that enjoys his work, but when a film adaptation of his writing comes out like “The Dark Tower,” it’s hard to remember why I ever thought this would be good. Not having read “The Dark Tower” series, I can’t judge the adaptation against the original work, but I can say I read a lot about the series.
Never once was I bored with the concept. The series is described as meta, and Stephen King is even a character in the book. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 6 2017. Filed under Entertainment, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017