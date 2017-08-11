Local nurse offers health tips as kids head back to school

While back to school routines generally consist of sack lunches, school zones, bus stops and monkey bars, parents may need a gentle reminder about the not-so glamorous side of the school year: dreaded back-to-school illnesses. Back-to-school bugs are synonymous with kids sharing close quarters with one another in classrooms, among other causes. However, families can take some simple preventive measures and educate themselves about some of the most common back-to-school germs before kiddos even step foot into a school hallway, playground or classroom. Without surprise, the common cold is still the most common illness a child can encounter. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

