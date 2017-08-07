Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Obesity and diabetes in adolescents

In recent years, rates of pediatric obesity have increased dramatically, along with Type 2 Diabetes in youth has also been diagnosed more frequently and at younger ages than typically seen
before historically. With the current generation of youth in the United States being significantly more overweight than previous generations, and the fact that Type 2 Diabetes is increasingly apparent at younger ages, both conditions represent significant public health issues. What is causing these historic increases? Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 7 2017. Filed under Health & Fitness, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017