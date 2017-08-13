Pitmaster Ronnie Davis talks BBQ, smoking and cutting tips

Local pitmaster Ronnie Davis is known for his home spun sense of humor and for dishing up some world class barbecue. His Big & Rich BBQ is a weekly favorite at the Ennis Farmers Market from April through October, plus he does a lot of catering. Along with his wife, they serve smoked barbecue beef brisket, skinless turkey breast, pulled pork, sausage and ribs from their open-air trailer. This week he addressed his point of view about smoking meats. Refusing to call them secrets, he did say there is a wide range of practices by John Q. Citizen, many of them less than desirable. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

