Planting for a fall harvest

Working in the garden during the middle of the Texas summer is an arduous task due to the heat. Having a strategic plan for what to plant can come in handy. When Shakespeare wrote in King Henry IV, “I am as hot as molten lead,” he likely had no idea about Dallas in July, but he did have the right idea in mind. Temperatures in North Texas are knocking on triple digits and there are two more months in the furnace yet to come. So, what grows in this weather? Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments