Students at Travis Elementary in Ennis were welcomed back to school on Thursday

It is amazing how quickly summer comes and goes. Before you know it, the air is crisp, the leaves are turning and the sweaters are coming out of the back of the closet. With “back to school”

time in Lion country, there comes a little more routine and therefore the capability for a consistent fitness regimen. Everyone is busy, but homework, Scouts meetings, and sports like soccer,

softball, cheerleading and karate can make for a full hectic schedule. Just like you plan out the kids’ schedules on the family calendar, build in some workout time for yourself as well. Remember, just 30 minutes a day can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

