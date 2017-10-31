Study: watching sports can be hazardous to heart health

Watching a sporting event may stress your heart just as much as playing in the game yourself, according to a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. The study concluded that spectator's pulses increased by 75% when watching a hockey game on television, and by 110% when watching the game in person. According to the study, these percentages are equivalent to the cardiac stress of high-intensity exercise. Previous studies have shown a correlation between watching a sporting event and experiencing an increase of heart attack among spectators, especially for those with existing coronary artery disease, according to TIME magazine.

