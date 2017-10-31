Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Study: watching sports can be hazardous to heart health

Watching a sporting event may stress your heart just as much as playing in the game yourself, according to a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. The study concluded that spectator’s pulses increased by 75% when watching a hockey game on television, and by 110% when watching the game in person. According to the study, these percentages are equivalent to the cardiac stress of high-intensity exercise. Previous studies have shown a correlation between watching a sporting event and experiencing an increase of heart attack among spectators, especially for those with existing coronary artery disease, according to TIME magazine. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

