These beauties can liven things up

The dog days of summer are around the steamy summer, and the spring and early summer plants we love so much for their vibrant colors have faded and withered. Although my knockout roses bloom year round, even they’re struggling to look presentable these days. And just last week, my wisteria, which has been surprising us all with unseasonable blossoms, displayed its final frond

of the year. But as our lovely flowers give up the garden ghost, fear not. There are some beauties to consider that can keep your garden bright and beautiful in this awful heat.

