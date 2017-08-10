Tips for gardening in August

Obviously, watering your lawn and garden is important in August but don’t overdo it, as we’ll discuss later. To begin with, just add about two inches of water per week to your landscaping plants and flowers. Also, keep an eye out for webworms in trees. If you see them, take your garden hose and blast those suckers down. Or you cut them free of the limbs using pole pruners. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

