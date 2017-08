Tips for getting kids prepared to return to school

With a new school year ‘just around the corner,’ parents are trying to get kids back into the routine. This is an excellent idea. It

helps the child mentally and physically. Tips from Scholastic.com (July 2015) to help kids back into the routine are listed. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments