Today’s Horoscope

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Communication will be important. Say what’s on your mind and get the lowdown on what your friends and co-workers are thinking. Don’t lose sight of the truth. Practical changes will put you in a stronger position to reach your goals. Travel, education and romance are highlighted. Short trips or gatherings that include old friends or relatives should be scheduled. A candid discussion will tell you a lot about someone with whom you share an emotional connection. Be informed, subscribe today!

