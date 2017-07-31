The origins of Ennis’ piece of Kachina

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
I’m going to postpone until next week the historical news items I promised with my apologies to those who enjoy them. I chose some funny ones this time, so stay tuned. What I need to do now is follow up on some of the articles I’ve done recently, as well as add to topics I’ve touched on in this column over the past week. First of all, ‘yes’ is the answer to the question a few of you asked about the location of the old bank in town that’s said to be the one legendary outlaw Sam Bass and his gang staked out in 1878. It is indeed the present site of Napoli’s Italian Restaurant on Ennis Avenue. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

