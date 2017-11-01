3-year-old named honorary deputy because of his adorable salute during fallen cop’s funeral

A 3-year-old aspiring police officer wanted to honor one of his heroes. Cohen Chastain heard that a Polk County police officer, Detective Kristen Hearne, 29, was killed while responding to a call about a stolen vehicle. In an endearing gesture, the 3-year-old showed up at her funeral procession in cop superhero uniform and saluted every officer that passed by him, WSB-TV reported. “Cohen has always looked up to police officers. He is so sweet and has always had the biggest heart,” said Cohen’s mother, Mandy Brooks Chastain. “He loves superheroes and thinks of police officers as real life superheroes.” And while it’s tough to get a 3-year-old to sit still for five minutes, little Cohen was so moved by the event that he stood at attention, on a stool, for two hours. “He made us so proud,” his mother said.

