Kennedy files released

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Thursday is expected to release a final batch of records related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, completing a long process that has enthralled researchers and conspiracy theorists for a quarter-century. The once-classified records will be released pursuant to the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. That law, passed in the wake of Oliver Stone’s conspiracy-minded film JFK, required the release of all records of the assassination investigation by the 25th anniversary of the bill’s signing — Oct. 26, 2017. “According to the act, all records previously withheld either in part or in full should be released on October 26, 2017, unless authorized for further withholding by the president of the United States.” President Trump himself appeared excited about allowing the release of the secret records, tweeting on Saturday that he would be allowing “the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.” On Wednesday, he said the “long anticipated” release the following day would be “so interesting.”

