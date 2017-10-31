6 killed, 15 injured after vehicle hits people on bike path in Manhattan

Six people have died and at least 15 are injured after a vehicle drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in New York City. It’s unclear how many people were injured in the incident, but CBS news reported at least six have died. NYPD is investigation the incident as a possible act of terror. According to preliminary information from the NYPD, a vehicle drove onto the path, striking multiple people, then continued south and hit another vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, displayed “imitation firearms” and was shot by NYPD and taken into custody, officials say. Photos from the scene show what appears to be a rental pickup truck from Home Depot with heavy damage to its hood. The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the memorial. First responders are on the scene, and the suspect is in custody, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department.

