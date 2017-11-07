AP: New Mexico plane crash kills four, including Waxahachie man, 25

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
HATCH, New Mexico (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in the southern New Mexico community of Hatch and that all four people who were aboard died. Authorities said Monday that the cause of Sunday’s crash of the single-engine plane about 300 yards (275 meters) from the airport in Hatch was not known and that the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate. New Mexico State police said the victims were from Texas. They were identified as 57-year-old Anthony Deramus, 33-year-old Christopher Howell, 41-year-old Kanequa Chancellor and 25-year-old Malcolm Watkins. Watkins lived in Waxahachie, Texas and the others were from El Paso.

