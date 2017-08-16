Former Arkansas coach, AD Broyles dies at 92

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Frank Broyles, who guided the University of Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program as its athletic director, died Monday at the age of 92. Broyles died from complications of Alzheimer’s

disease, according to a statement from his family. "He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones," the statement said.

