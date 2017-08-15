Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
From Goats to Dogs

Yoga has taken on many different forms in the thousands of years since its origin. But there is one trend that is catching on like wildfire and expanding that definition to include goats. Whether it is in Nevada, Oregon or in a suburban farm in Grapevine, Texas the trend is catching on and fast. This fitness trend was created by Lainey Morese, who first started the class at her small Oregon farm
in 2016. “It may sound silly but goat yoga is really helping people,” More told CNN shortly after the first classes were being offered.
