Looming release of JFK files stirs public curiosity

The anticipated release of thousands of never-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination has scholars, historians and conspiracy theorists buzzing. President Donald Trump has stated he supports the release of files that could shed light on a tragedy that has stirred conspiracy theories for decades. Whether in support or against the release of the files, what new information if any that is contained in the files is fascinating, said Dennis Zembala of the Ennis Historical Society.

