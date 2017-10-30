Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Potent ‘weather bomb’ leaves 1 million powerless in Northeast

A potent storm continued to lash the Northeast and New England with howling winds and heavy rain on Monday, leaving some 1.2 million customers powerless along with travel delays and school cancellations. As of early Monday morning, over 1.2 million customers were without power in the Northeast, according to poweroutage.us. At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, inbound flights were delayed an average of 2 hours 4 minutes due to wind, Flightaware.com said. Reports of debris and flooded roadways are widespread across Massachusetts.
The storm was described as a “bomb” since it underwent what meteorologists call “bombogenisis,” which occurs when a storm rapidly intensifies as its center moves out over the ocean.

