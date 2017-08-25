Texas man in Wyoming to watch eclipse dies in ATV crash

ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has died in an ATV crash while in Wyoming to watch the total solar eclipse. Teton County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stanyon called the death “one of those scary, freak accidents.” The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 30-year-old John Benson Mione died on Sunday while trying to keep the vehicle from rolling away after it became stuck. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

