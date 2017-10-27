The Best Corn Mazes

Fall has arrived and it’s a terrific time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. One fun way to do just that is to venture out to fall festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. We took a look around the country and found 10 corn mazes in which to get lost and (eventually) find your way back to civilization. For 17 years, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, has been creating fun corn mazes for the whole family, using “old-fashioned” surveying techniques, and this year’s theme is larger-than-life Paul Bunyan. There are nearly as many miles of trails as acres of maze – three miles of trails wind through the maze’s 4.5 acres. And when you finish, everyone gets an ice cream. Kids (and adults) who like Minecraft will love this year’s theme at Green Hand Farm Park Corn Maze in Gloucester, Virginia. The eight-acre maze includes a mini-maze for smaller Minecraft enthusiasts, and when the sun goes down, the fog rolls in for the Foggy Bottom Haunted Maze, with scary music and creepers who go bump in the night. This year’s 8.5-acre corn maze at Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington, South Carolina, highlights the American Farmer. Follow 3.5 miles of trails and make your way through in an average of 1.5 hours. If you’re fast on your feet, you can easily navigate your way in as little as 30 minutes, or take your time and spend up to three hours. Small mazes are also ready for younger puzzle solvers.

