Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Alleged burglars reported by good Samaritan

Two alleged burglars were reportedly caught in the act Wednesday, attempting to steal pharmaceutical goods from a local pharmacy, according to Ennis police. “An employee at H-E-B was taking a
smoke break when they heard breaking glass and looked across the street to see two people breaking into Ennis Pharmacy,” Lt. Mike Hopson, head of the Ennis criminal investigation division, said. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 30 2017. Filed under News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017