Alleged burglars reported by good Samaritan

Two alleged burglars were reportedly caught in the act Wednesday, attempting to steal pharmaceutical goods from a local pharmacy, according to Ennis police. “An employee at H-E-B was taking a

smoke break when they heard breaking glass and looked across the street to see two people breaking into Ennis Pharmacy,” Lt. Mike Hopson, head of the Ennis criminal investigation division, said. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments